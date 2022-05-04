Suspect in girl's slaying denies role

California officials release few details after arresting man in sexual assault, death of Samantha Runnion, 5.

STANTON, Calif. - A 27-year-old man acquitted of molesting two girls two years ago was arrested yesterday in connection with the kidnapping and slaying of 5-year-old Samantha Runnion.

Alejandro Avila was arrested after search warrants were served at an apartment complex not far from where the girl's body was found Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff Michael Carona said.

Carona said the arrest "in no way concludes this investigation." He took no questions from reporters.

Avila was charged two years ago with molesting two girls under the age of 14, but was acquitted by a jury, Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Paul Dickerson said. He said he did not have details of the case.

The Los Angeles Times reported on its Web site that Avila, before his arrest, denied involvement in the slaying and told detectives he was at a mall when Samantha was abducted Monday night.

Avila said detectives told him they had found fibers on the body that are considered key evidence.

Adelina Avila said her Lake Elsinore apartment was searched by authorities late Thursday and that her son was being detained.

"I don't think my son did anything, but I notice he is cooperating," she said. "He hasn't been through this before so he doesn't know what's going on. He doesn't have a record."

The arrest was announced after authorities played a tape of the 911 call from a man who found the body.

"I'm so scared. It was a little kid," the man said.

Authorities mounted a statewide manhunt following Samantha's abduction in this community southeast of Los Angeles. She and a 5-year-old friend were playing only about 150 feet from Samantha's front door in a complex of townhomes when a man drove up after making a U-turn.

The man got out and asked for help finding his puppy, then took off with the kicking and screaming girl.

Samantha's nude body was discovered a day later on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest, 50 miles from Stanton. Authorities said she had been sexually assaulted and smothered.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Suspect in girl's slaying denies role