Suspect given another bond after multiple felony arrests, including murder

Investigators say the same suspect is accused of murder, a shootout at an apartment, and attacking a mother. They say he committed the last two crimes while out on bond for the murder charge.

Now, some are concerned that Michael Withers will get out on bond again. He has a long record and is accused of several violent crimes, the latest of which landed him in court Thursday.

Withers was -- yet again -- granted bond by a judge Thursday. This time, it was for $75,000.

This time, the convicted felon is charged with assault on a female and communicating threats after police say he showed up to his child’s mother’s house in Matthews and attacked her.

Withers is also accused of shooting and killing Berkley Harmon III’s nephew, Haiishen McIntyre.

“Your community is in danger with this person being in it,” he told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz.

Huntersville police believe Withers shot the former High Point University basketball player in 2021. Court records show Withers posted a bond of half a million dollars at the time and walked out of jail.

Then, last November, Withers was accused of shooting a man in Rowan County at an apartment complex. At the time, deputies said it was a gang shootout. Withers posted a $10,000 bond for that case initially. It was later increased to $300,000 but he posted that one, too.

Sáenz asked Harmon what he thought about it.

“Both of those charges, he’s released on bond. And then just yesterday, he’s arrested for threatening and assaulting his child’s mother, and this morning is given another bond. What do you make of this?” he asked.

“Here we are again,” Harmon said.

“You know, we all learn patterns in third grade,” he added. “This is three times. They all have violence to them. You should not need more.”

Harmon is now worried Withers will get out again.

“The court system shares in the next crime,” he said.

“How are you really protecting your community if you’re doing this?” he asked.

Judge Cecilia Oseguera, who granted Withers bond on Thursday, declined to comment on the matter.

