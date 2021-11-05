Suspect in Glastonbury hatchet attack says wife slashed her; wife says attack was unprovoked, from behind

Nov. 5—MANCHESTER — Lori Ann Lee, the woman accused of repeatedly hitting her wife with a hatchet Wednesday evening, said her wife had slashed Lee's hand with an unknown object before Lee went to the garage for the hatchet, a Glastonbury police detective reported.

Lee, 58, of 32 Newell Lane in Glastonbury, said the violence followed an argument over marital issues and maintained that she hit her wife with the hatchet only once, according to a report by Detective Peter Brander, made public in Manchester Superior Court.

But the wife, who isn't named in public copies of police reports due to a Connecticut domestic violence law, said the attack was unprovoked, according to the detective.

HATCHET ATTACK

DEFENDANT: Lori Ann Lee, 58, of 32 Newell Lane in Glastonbury

CHARGES: Attempted murder, first-degree assault, disorderly conduct

STATUS: Held on $500,000 bond for Nov. 18 appearance in Manchester Superior Court; alcohol detoxification, medical and mental health watches directed

He quoted her as saying she thought that she and Lee were having a nice evening together until she felt what she described as the sensation of being hit in the back of the neck with a shotput as she set out two bowls of dog food.

Lee's wife said Lee hit her several more times as she tried to get to her feet, adding that she thought Lee was trying to kill her, according to the detective, who also quoted her as saying that Lee hit her with the hatchet a total of three or four times.

A doctor who treated Lee's wife at Hartford Hospital said she suffered wounds that could have been inflicted by a hatchet to the back of her neck, the top of her head, and the back of her left shoulder, according to the detective. The doctor said the head wound caused a skull fracture, Brander added.

Police have said Lee's wife is expected to recover.

Brander reported that Lee smelled of an alcoholic beverage and slurred her words during their interview. She repeatedly said "I'm sorry," that she was an evil person, and that she didn't mean to hurt her wife, the detective reported.

"She alternated between crying, speaking animated and with intensity, and apathy," he wrote. "She had trouble keeping on topic and needed to be redirected from time to time."

On Thursday in Manchester Superior Court, Judge Sheila M. Prats left Lee's bond at the $500,000 set by police after her arrest on charges that include attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Public defender Charity Hemingway told the judge Lee is a life-long Connecticut resident, who is retired, and has never been convicted of a crime.

She asked the judge to place Lee on medical and mental-health watches and to direct that she receive alcohol detoxification. The judge agreed to all three requests.

She also issued a family violence protective order requiring Lee to stay away from her wife.

"If you do get out, you cannot go home," the judge told Lee. "You will be able to contact police, who will take you home to get some things, but you cannot stay there."

Lee's wife said Lee suffers from bipolar disorder, alcoholism, and has been known to use cocaine, including crack, Brander reported.

On Sept. 23, Lee's wife said, Lee demanded that she drive her to Vermont so that Lee could kill herself. Her wife said she refused and that Lee threatened her with a large hunting knife, which she used to knock a phone from her wife's hand as she tried to call for help, the detective reported.

Lee's wife said they both owned guns, which she had hidden in their basement several years ago after a friend told her that Lee had been putting a gun in her mouth.

