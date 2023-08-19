Suspect in Glendale flash-mob robbery arrested, released
Glendale police arrested and booked a man suspected of taking part in a flash-mob robbery at the Americana at Brand mall. The suspect was later cited and released from custody.
Glendale police arrested and booked a man suspected of taking part in a flash-mob robbery at the Americana at Brand mall. The suspect was later cited and released from custody.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
If you're on a tight budget, these bags and wallets are worth it. Prices range from $24 to $173 with one bag that's over $400 off.
Whether it's hard to hear dialogue or you just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it.
The limited-edition Kia EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition gets a specific Deep Forest Green over Desert Beige configuration.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market. Orbital inclination refers to what part of the Earth is visible to a satellite as it rotates around the planet.
The Maserati MCXtrema just had its sheet pulled off at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.
Between mobile deposits, daily balance alerts, and online bill pay, online checking accounts are incredibly convenient. If you’re considering opening a checking account, here’s what you need to know.
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
We reviewed 43 shampoos and consulted with nine experts to find the best shampoo for thinning hair in 2023.
The consumer spending spree continues. But the money that's funding it is about to run out.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
U.S. Soccer approached the then-Netherlands coach about its USWNT coaching vacancy in 2019, but Wiegman wasn’t interested, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Having a portable heater can be a great alternative if you don't have a furnace or full HVAC system. They are lightweight and can be placed in any room.
This Woot deal brings their price to a new all-time low.
Authorities allege Xavier Babudar robbed a string of banks in the midwest and laundered the stolen cash through casinos.
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
Twitch's chat ban tools have been around for ages, but the platform is about to hand streamers a way to control who can watch a stream to begin with. In Twitch's latest episode of Patch Notes, its monthly product update show, the company announced that it would soon let streamers block banned users from watching streams. If moderators or streamers enable the feature, banned users will be booted not only out of chat but out of a livestream itself in real time.