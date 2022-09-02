Suspect in Goshen robbery pleads guilty

Sep. 2—GOSHEN — One of three people involved in an April 2020 robbery pleaded guilty to the robbery charge during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday.

Tyrice Edmonson, 28, appeared before Judge Michael Christofeno for a hearing Thursday in connection with the April 7, 2020, incident in Goshen.

According to court documents, the victim of the robbery told officers his cellphone and wallet were stolen and that he was forced to remove his pants and climb into a nearby dumpster while the robbers fled the scene. Officers reportedly located the victim a short time later with injuries to his face and blood on his face and clothing.

Also charged in the case were La Necia Sharp-Taylor and Kevin Evans.

For his role in the robbery incident, Edmonson pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 3 felony is a minimum of three years in prison, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of nine years. Those convicted of a Level 3 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

However, per his plea agreement, Edmonson has agreed to receive a seven-year executed cap on any prison time, with the parties free to argue as to his placement. All other terms of his sentencing will be left to the discretion of the court.

After accepting Edmonson's guilty plea and entering a judgment of conviction for the Level 3 felony charge, Christofeno moved to vacate Edmonson's Oct. 3 jury trial and set his sentencing date for Sept. 29.

KEVIN REYES ROSARIO

Kevin Reyes Rosario, 20, Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday.

Reyes Rosario was accused of robbing Christian Hernandez Nov. 30, 2021, while armed with a handgun, a Level 3 felony. He's was also charged with stealing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, on the same date.

According to Judge Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 3 felony is a minimum of three years in prison, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of nine years. Those convicted of a Level 3 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

Story continues

However, per his plea agreement, Reyes Rosario agreed to a sentence of 12 years executed at the Indiana Department of Correction, with four years suspended and four years to be served on reporting probation.

In addition, the Felony 6 theft of a firearm charge will be dismissed. All remaining terms and conditions of his sentencing will be left to the discretion of the court.

After accepting Reyes Rosario's guilty plea and entering a judgment of conviction for the Level 3 felony charge, Christofeno moved to vacate Reyes Rosario's Sept. 19 jury trial and set his sentencing date for Oct. 6.

JONATHAN SESMAS

An Elkhart man accused of wounding a man after opening fire outside a grocery store in the spring of 2020 is expected to go to trial in October.

Jonathan Sesmas, 22, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court early Thursday morning for a trial status conference.

Sesmas is charged with a Level 2 felony count of attempted murder and a Level 5 felony count of criminal recklessness following his arrest on a warrant in the fall of 2020.

Sesmas allegedly shot a man in the back while outside the Neighborhood Convenience Store, 1712 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, in June of 2020. After responding to the scene, investigators found at least 16 bullet shell casings. Two homes, a church and a car had also been damaged by gunfire, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

During Thursday's trial status conference, David Francisco, an attorney representing Sesmas, informed Judge Christofeno that he would like to confirm Sesmas' Oct. 3 jury trial.

Christofeno agreed, and Sesmas' trial was confirmed for Oct. 3.

Sesmas will next appear in court for a trial status conference Sept. 29.

JORDAN ADDINGTON

An Elkhart man now faces a trial next March while accused of several drug-related charges, including dealing in a narcotic drug.

Jordan Addington, 25, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in his case Thursday.

Addington is charged with a Level 2 felony count of dealing in a narcotic drug in connection with his arrest following an Aug. 23 incident in Elkhart County.

Addington is also facing three additional counts in connection with the incident. They include Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Addington's behalf. He then scheduled Addington's trial to begin March 20, 2023.