Suspect in Grand Central tourist stabbing terrorized Bronx building, neighbors say

The frazzled neighbors of a man accused of stabbing two teenagers in a crazed anti-white attack at Grand Central Terminal celebrated his arrest, cheering that he was ordered locked up without bail.

“Everybody’s celebrating. They’re popping champagne,” said Samuel Hernandez, 48, who was among those at Steve Hutcherson’s Bronx apartment building who recognized the suspect from reports of Monday’s rampage.

Before the Christmas morning attack — which left two Paraguayan tourists, 16 and 14, wounded — Hutcherson, 36, often left his fellow residents of his Mount Hope Place building feeling terrorized since moving there seven months ago, the neighbors said.

Hutcherson previously racked up a lengthy record of run-ins with the law, including an hours-long standoff with NYPD officers last month when he climbed his building’s fire escape and broke several apartment windows, neighbors recalled to the Daily News on Wednesday.

“He was up there for eight hours. There were cops, firemen, ambulances, everything. He broke all the windows from the fire escape,” said Marlin Franco, 40, who lives in the building.

“He broke windows. He yelled. He threw water, even pee. It’s too much,” the resident added.

Videos from the standoff show Hutcherson pacing on the fire escape, demanding the officers’ credentials, gesturing wildly and ranting about “the FBI sweating me.”

“He kept telling people he was gonna kill a white person. That was the crazy part,” said one longtime building resident, Julie. “This is the first time we’ve ever seen anything like this.”

Neighbor Paulino Ortiz, 27, was home eating lunch when Hutcherson climbed the fire escape from his first-floor unit and went up four flights, breaking windows as he climbed, he said.

“It wasn’t the first time or even the second time. It was like three times here that the cops showed up and he was screaming that he was gonna kill white people,” Ortiz recounted.

He was sitting on his couch when he heard a commotion, went to his window and saw Hutcherson staring back at him and muttering nonsense — with a knife in one hand and a brick in the other — the neighbor said.

“He was like, ‘Whatchu want?’ I was like, ‘Move.’ He was like, ‘I’m not gonna move.’ And then he took the brick and started breaking the window. He hit it like three times,” Ortiz said.

So the resident backed up to the other side of the apartment and called police.

“He was like, ‘I want the news here so they can see what the police are doing to me,” Ortiz said. “They (the cops) already knew him when they showed up. They were like, ‘Oh, it’s you again.”

The NYPD’s press office could not provide information about the November standoff Wednesday night.

Hutcherson’s victims in the Grand Central attack were eating with their family at the Tartinery Cafe in the dining concourse when police say he attacked them.

At first, Hutcherson was asked to leave the restaurant because he wasn’t ordering, leading him to tell a worker, “I’ll leave, I don’t want the white man to get at you,” according to a criminal complaint.

He then asked for a table, instructing, “I don’t want to sit with the Black people. I want to sit with the crackers,” the complaint alleges. After he was seated and served a glass of water, he headed to the victims’ table. The complaint alleges that he targeted them because they appeared to be white.

He pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the older teen in the back, then slashed the younger teen in the thigh as the family tried to escape him, prosecutors allege.

Hutcherson, who also goes by the names Steven Esono and Esteban Esono-Asue, has a criminal record dating back to 2004, when he was 17 years old and busted on a robbery charge in the Bronx, according to police.

He routinely screamed at and threatened his neighbors, broke glass bottles in the lobby and papered his front door with photos and news accounts of missing women, his building’s residents said.

“It was so creepy. It was scary because someone took it down and then he put it back up,” Ortiz said. “One of them was about a cheerleader who went missing from Philadelphia, I think, and then was sex-trafficked.”

Several neighbors fumed that none of his past arrests led to significant treatment or jail time.

His arrests include multiple assault, weapon possession and drug dealing charges. Prior to the stabbing, he was busted seven times in Manhattan and the Bronx since May, according to police sources.

In at least three of those cases, he was cut loose with a slap on the wrist — including getting a 15-day jail sentence and a conditional discharge over the objection of prosecutors.

On July 24, he was arrested after he was caught in the Bronx with a dagger and a switchblade and resisted arrest, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to a weapons possession charge and was sentenced to 15 days behind bars, sources said.

He also went on a rampage at the Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Ave. in Midtown on Oct. 2, bashing a glass display case with a hammer, cops said. He was arrested on criminal mischief, weapons possession and menacing charges, and on Oct. 12 he pleaded guilty to menacing in exchange for 15 days in jail.

On Nov. 7, Hutcherson threatened to shoot a 46-year-old man near Worthen St. in Hunts Point and slapped a police officer, but pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to misdemeanor assault in exchange for a conditional discharge.

“The police get them, they arrest them, they take them to the hospital — and then they let them go,” said Jesse Mendez, 66, a handyman in the building. “People like Steven, with psych problems, you need to hold them at least 15 or 30 days before you release them, make sure they’re okay.”

Mendez added, “Look how many charges he got for assaulting people. Like 17 charges. Come on! Wow! And then they just let him go until he’s gonna kill somebody?”

With Elizabeth Keogh