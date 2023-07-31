Suspect in Green Pond Murders faces additional charges, included murder and incest

The suspect in the murders of the six family members in their Green Pond home in early July now faces fourteen additional charges.

Ryan Lenard Manigo has been charged in the house fire that killed six and critically injured one on July 2, 2023 in Green Pond, S.C. according the the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Colleton County Sheriff's Office

Addional charges include:

One count of first degree arson, which resulted in the death of 101-year-old Maggie Magwood, carrying a minimum sentence of 30 years.

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct, each carrying a potential sentence of 30 years.

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, each carry a potential sentence of 20 years.

Two count of kidnapping, each carry a sentence of up to 30 years

Six counts of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, each carrying a sentence of five years.

One count of incest, which carries a potential sentence of one year in prison.

There will be a bond hearing for Manigo at 3 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after the July incident, Manigo was denied bond on the earlier charges.

The solicitor’s office declined to comment at this time.