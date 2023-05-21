Suspect in a groom-to-be’s murder at a Wendy’s in North Miami Beach arrested 350 miles away

The 23-year-old suspect in February’s murder of Hershy Schwartz at a Wendy’s in North Miami Beach is from Jacksonville — but he’s spent most of the last three years and three months behind bars.

Louis Redmon aka “Busta” spent Feb. 3, 2020 through last Sept. 27 with the Florida Dept. of Corrections after convictions on fleeing law enforcement with reckless disregard and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Since his arrest Thursday by Jacksonville police on warrants related to Schwartz’s murder, Redmon has been in the Duval County jail, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County.

Redmon’s charged with first degree murder, armed car jacking, armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The New York native Schwartz was a week from getting married when he was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of his car, parked at the Wendy’s on the morning of Feb. 19.

“Our detectives believe Redmon targeted Mr. Hershy Schwartz to steal his car,” North Miami Beach Chief of Police Harvette Smith told assembled media Thursday, according to NBCMiami video. “Finger print evidence and ballistic evidence is what linked Redmon to this crime. In addition, it was good, old-fashioned detective work.”