Suspect: Group planned confrontation that led to Mason County murder

One of the Kitsap County residents in a group of four people charged with the murder of a man in rural Mason County earlier this month told investigators that the group had planned the confrontation the led to the killing of a 27-year-old man.

Prosecutors have charged four people with the murder of Alejandro Rodriguez, 27, near Lake Christine in Mason County: Jacob Elijah Joe Ualika, 24; Breanna Lynn Stewart, 25; Brenda Maja Hudson-Culp, 27; and Crystal Marie Dodson, 43, all identified as residents of Kitsap County. The four have each been charged in Mason County Superior Court with a count of first-degree murder for Rodriguez’s death. Investigators identified Rodriguez as homeless and as last known to be living in the Bremerton area.

All four have pleaded not guilty to the charges and remain in custody in the Mason County Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lake Christine near Tahuya on Jan. 4 after Rodriguez’s body was discovered by a person who had been walking on a trail, according to a statement written by a Mason County sheriff’s detective and filed in court. Investigators found that Rodriguez had suffered multiple gunshots wounds to his chest and head.

Deputies learned that Rodriguez had previous law enforcement contacts with Hudson-Culp, of Bremerton, who they believed to be his girlfriend. Deputies responded to her last known address and found her there. She initially claimed to have no knowledge of Rodriguez's death and "gave an elaborate false story as to when she had last seen him," according to court documents. After she was confronted with information from another person at the home, she admitted to being present when Rodriguez was killed and provided additional information, the detective wrote.

Hudson-Culp told law enforcement that Rodriguez had been accused of molesting the 3-year-old daughter of Hudson-Culp’s friend and former roommate, Stewart, and that she had been part of a group that had planned to confront Rodriguez with the allegations made against him by Stewart’s daughter, according to court documents.

Hudson-Culp said that she, Rodriguez, Stewart, Dodson, who is Stewart’s mother, Ualika, and another woman had driven from Bremerton to Belfair together. “The planned confrontation was known to all present in the vehicle, except for Rodriguez,” the detective wrote.

The group stopped at the Safeway in Belfair, where a sixth member of the party got “cold feet” and decided not to go with the group. That woman was not charged in connection with Rodriguez’s death.

The rest of the group continued out of Belfair and onto a dirt road.

“Upon stopping the car, everyone exited and walked away from the car and onto a wooded trail, having told Rodriguez that they were there to ‘target practice’ with Stewart’s Smith and Wesson pistol,” the detective wrote. “Stewart was stated to be in possession of the firearm when she left the vehicle. It was on this trail where Rodriguez and Ualika allegedly got into a physical altercation and that Rodriguez was shot and killed.”

Hudson-Culp told investigators that she did not see the shooting but heard two gunshots and watched as Stewart, Dodson and Ualika emerged from the brush.

“Based on statements made by Stewart and Dodson after they emerged from the woods, Hudson-Culp believed that they had both fired the pistol, each firing one shot each, killing Rodriguez,” the detective wrote.

Hudson-Culp said that she and the woman who had left the group at the Belfair Safeway were later threatened by Ualika, Stewart and Dodson not to tell anyone of what they knew.

Jason Dracobly, a spokesman for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, said of the child assault allegation, “It’s what was told to us by the defendants.” He said Mason County investigators have referred the matter to Bremerton police.

“To the best of our knowledge as of now, it had not been referred by the parents or grandparents to police or (Child Protective Services),” he said.

