Suspect in gruesome series of attacks on Thurston County dogs found dead in another state

A 20-year-old suspect in a series of attacks on Thurston County dogs has been found dead in Montana, Lacey Police reported.

Police would not say how the man died, or what led them to identify him as a suspect. Police spokesperson Jeremy Knight, who called the case “bizarre and rare, not to mention disturbing,” said police were limiting the initial release of information because other law enforcement agencies are involved, and it remains unclear whether the man’s family knows about his death.

“We want to be as certain as we can be before we release additional information,” he said.

The earliest attacks date to March in Lacey, according to previous reporting by The Olympian. Several dogs were attacked with a knife on March 20, in the Aldea Glen subdivision off Carpenter Road Southeast.

The latest attack occurred on May 7 in Olympia. Police responded to the 2300 block of State Avenue Northeast for a report of a dog screaming. They found a “husky mix” dead in its back yard. Police said the dog was killed with a large sword or machete. An older tan and brown Chevrolet truck was seen leaving an alley near the home about the time of the 911 call.

Knight said many residents have called the police department with fears and concerns about the safety of their pets. He added that police hope to release more information next week.