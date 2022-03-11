Suspect with gun robs Rock Hill video game store, police say

An armed gunman robbed a Rock Hill video game store Thursday night, police said.

An employee at the GameStop store on John Ross Parkway in the Manchester Village shopping area told officers a man who came into the store and looked around for several minutes around 9 p.m., then pulled a gun and demanded money, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The suspect took cash and ran from the store, Chavis said.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue the investigation. The suspect was wearing a black and gray track suit, police said.

Police are working on getting video surveillance footage from the robbery.

The area where the crime happened is in a commercial area near Exit 79 of Interstate 77 and Dave Lyle Boulevard.