Suspect in Hamden purse snatching accused of assault on elderly person

A Hamden man who was arrested Friday is accused of pushing a 68-year-old woman to the ground and snatching her purse, police said.

Herbert Davis, 34, of 120 Treadwell St., is charged with third-degree robbery and assault of an elderly person.

Police said the woman was walking on Putnam Avenue near Clifford Street at around 10:30 a.m. when her purse was ripped away from her.

Davis then allegedly fled to the Hamden Village apartment complex and was later arrested, police said.

Davis is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on March 22, police said.

