Suspect hangs out window, shoots at group in front of police dash camera in Lawrence

Two men were arrested after being caught on police dash camera video shooting at a group of men in Lawrence, police said on Facebook.

The video shows one of the suspects hanging out the passenger window of a white Volkswagen Passat when he allegedly fired at least one shot toward the group of men who were walking. None of the men was hit by gunfire, police said.

The incident began about 1 a.m. Sunday near 11th and Vermont streets in downtown Lawrence. Witnesses told police that there had been an argument between the men.

Police released the video saying the incident began near 11th and Kentucky Street. The passenger allegedly fired at least one shot before the car sped away.

Officers witnessed and heard the gunfire. They pursued the car, which pulled over and the two men inside surrendered to police near Sixth and Main streets.

Both men were taken into custody. Police later found a weapon that was discarded along the route the car fled. They also found bullet casings near the original scene.

The case was turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges, police said.