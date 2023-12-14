Suspect in Harrison Twp. gas station shooting arrested in Dayton

Dec. 13—A suspect in a September shooting at a Harrison Twp. Sunoco gas station was arrested Tuesday in Dayton.

Michael Duane Stroud Jr., 28, of Dayton, is facing two counts each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

The charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 23 at the Sunoco station at 3900 Salem Ave.

Around 5 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to Kettering Health Dayton for a shooting victim, said Maj. Jeremy Roy.

The victim told deputies he was shot at the gas station in the arm following an argument in the parking lot, according to court records.

Deputies were able to get surveillance footage of the incident, Roy said.

"We were able to identify Michael Stroud through the video that came from the shooting scene," he added.

The victim said he did not know Stroud prior to the incident, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, the RANGE Task Force in conjunction with federal partners from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and sheriff's office detectives were conducting surveillance in multiple places Stroud was believed to frequent when they found him at an apartment on Easton Street in Dayton, Roy said.

Stroud was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Stroud is known to the sheriff's office and is a convicted felon, Roy added. He was on probation for aggravated possession of drugs and prohibited from having firearms, according to court records.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found two guns, ammunition and suspected narcotics, Roy said.

He noted investigations can take time and added Stroud is expected to face additional charges.

"Folks from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are out here every day tracking down these violent criminals trying to get them off the streets to make our communities safer," he said.