Suspect in New Haven Union Station shooting arrested in Derby

A man suspected in a shooting at New Haven Union Station earlier this month that left one person in critical condition was arrested in Derby Wednesday.

Dayron Sanchez, 19, was taken into custody on Mansfield Street at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Derby Police Department.

Officers from Derby assisted Metropolitan Transportation Authority police and their Emergency Services Unit in taking Sanchez into custody without incident.

Derby police referred to Sanchez as the alleged shooter in the July 5 shooting at Union Station, where MTA officers responded at about 8:35 p.m. on the report of shots fired. Responding authorities found a man had been shot multiple times and discovered that the shooting was preceded by a fight on a train between the victim and two individuals that continued onto the platform.

Following the shooting, the victim got onto a train and was later brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The two suspects ran from the scene, an MTA spokesperson said.

Derby police on Thursday did not say what charges Sanchez faces.

It was not immediately clear if the second individual involved in the argument with the victim is still being sought by authorities.