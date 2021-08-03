Suspect in Haverhill murder, 20, dies while in jail

Aug. 3—BEVERLY — David Trongeau, charged with stabbing a fellow Haverhill man to death at his home in November, has died while in custody, the Essex County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Trongeau, 20, died Wednesday at Beverly Hospital after being taken there from the Middleton House of Correction, according to department spokeswoman Gretchen Grosky. No other details about his death or what led up to it were released.

Katherine Katzman, spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney's Office, declined to comment when asked how Trongeau's death would affect the murder case in which he is involved.

A hearing in Trongeau's case is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Salem Superior Court, according to court records.

Trongeau is one of three men charged in the death of Jose Vasquez, 26, of Haverhill on Nov. 21. Trongeau was arrested two days after police say he stabbed Vasquez to death in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood where he lived, according to a police report.

State police tracked Trongeau to a home in Taunton, where they found him hiding in a closet. He was charged with murder.

Trongeau was on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous Haverhill shooting. He had been warned not to possess guns or reoffend as a condition of his release.

Kaiden Henderson and Devaugn Johnson are also charged in Vasquez's murder. Henderson was charged with murder and armed robbery, while Johnson was taken into custody on two counts of accessory of murder after the fact.

A motion hearing in the case against Henderson is scheduled for Wednesday, while there is a trial assignment conference for Johnson on Monday.