Suspect in Hazel Dell bank robbery in court
May 26—A California man who police say robbed a Chase Bank branch last week in Hazel Dell appeared in court Tuesday.
Viet Tan Nguyen, 35, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court via Zoom on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. May 17 to Chase Bank, 200 N.E. 78th St., on reports it had been robbed, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The teller told deputies that a man told her to "give me your money." She gave deputies a handwritten note the suspect had handed her that read in part, "Any disruption will result in many death because of your defiance," court records say.
Deputies later determined the suspect made off with $1,400, the affidavit states.
Investigators shared several still images of the suspect from the bank's surveillance video. The Cowlitz Tribal Police Department identified the suspect from the surveillance video as Nguyen. Police also identified Nguyen as the same man who attempted to commit an armed robbery May 11 at ilani casino, according to the affidavit.
On Tuesday, a judge set Nguyen's bail at $75,000. He will be arraigned June 4.