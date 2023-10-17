UPDATE: Suspect held on $400,000 bond in fatal Anderson crash after police chase from Pendleton

Oct. 17—ANDERSON — The suspect in a crash that killed two people Sunday in Anderson following a police chase from Pendleton is being held in police custody on a $400,000 bond.

Brandon Edward Teague, 35, Anderson, is charged with the following:

—Two counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in death

—Two counts of reckless homicide

—One count of resisting arrest resulting in serious bodily injury

—Three counts of resisting arrest resulting in bodily injury

—One count of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm

If convicted on all counts, Teague could face a combined prison sentence of up to 85 years.

At an initial hearing Tuesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 1, attorney Jimmy McDole was assigned as his public defender. Judge Angela Warner-Sims set a dispositional hearing in the case for 11 a.m. Dec. 18.

THE POLICE CHASE

Teague fled Pendleton police Sunday at speeds of about 100 miles per hour and disregarded a red light at an Anderson intersection, causing a fatal three-vehicle crash, according to a police affidavit of probable cause released Monday.

Anderson residents Karol K. Lewellen, 68, and John E. Lewellen, 74, died in the crash, according to Madison County Coroner Adam Matson.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. Results were not available Tuesday evening.

Teague, 35, fled police after they were alerted by a security camera system late Sunday morning that a GMC Sierra in the area was registered to him and that his driver's license was suspended, according to the affidavit.

The Pendleton police cruiser carrying two officers pulled alongside the GMC, and the two officers confirmed that the man driving matched Teague's description. They then tried to pull him over near Indiana 67 and Huntsville Road but he fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

Pendleton police decided to have the cruiser continue pursuing the GMC at high speeds after they learned of a warrant out of Grant County for Teague's arrest as a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.

The pursuit continued along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard into Anderson, where Teague, allegedly, continued at speeds of about 100 mph eastbound onto West 19th Street. By that time, the Pendleton police cruiser in pursuit had fallen behind because of heavy traffic, according to the affidavit.

THE CRASH

As the cruiser turned onto West 19th Street, the two officers inside saw a "big cloud of smoke down the road" at the intersection of 19th and Jackson streets.

When they approached the intersection, the Pendleton officers saw the wreckage of the GMC Sierra and two other vehicles.

According to Anderson police, the GMC driven by Teague ran the red light and collided with a Buick Enclave that had been northbound on Jackson Street. The Buick careened into a Jeep that was parked at the red light and was facing west on 19th Street.

The Buick then struck a corner of the Peyton Manning Children's Clinic building on the campus of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital and came to rest.

Beginning at 11:54 a.m. and ending at noon, the chase lasted less than six minutes, police reported.

Teague, who had suffered minor injuries, complied with an order to leave the GMC with his hands up and was handcuffed. He told officers, according to police, that he had fled because he was in possession of a handgun and knew there was a warrant for his arrest as a serious violent felon.

Police found a 9mm Ruger handgun in the GMC.

THE VICTIMS

According to Anderson police, John Lewellen was the driver of the Buick Enclave and Karol Lewellen was a passenger in the vehicle. The Lewellens were a married couple.

Four of the six occupants of the Jeep were seriously injured, according to police. Two of those victims have been identified by police.

Africca Mack was driving the Jeep and suffered a possible broken ankle and bleeding on the brain, police said. Mack was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

A front-seat passenger, identified as Debra Stith, in the Jeep suffered pain in the leg and hip area, police said.

Two juveniles riding in the back seat of the Jeep also received treatment — one, born in 2008, for pain in the shoulder, and the other, born in 2014, for cuts and bruising of the head. The other two backseat passengers in the Jeep did not receive treatment.

EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT

Anderson resident Richard Foster witnessed the crash early Sunday afternoon that left two dead and four seriously injured after a police chase from Pendleton.

Foster recounted the tragedy that unfolded near his home.

"I was coming out my door (and) heard the pickup truck coming around the corner down there," he said. "It got around here. I turned my head that way. I saw the front of the police car. About that time, I heard boom.

"Then all the cop cars from neighboring townships came through here."

The Anderson Police Crash Team was called to the scene to assist.

SUSPECT'S RECORD

In January 2021, Teague was charged in a Madison County court with driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years. The case is pending.

In April 2009, he was charged in Madison County with battery resulting in bodily injury, robbery resulting in bodily injury and possession of marijuana. Teague was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Additionally, four cases have been opened against Teague in Knox County, including a charge of driving while suspended in November 2007.