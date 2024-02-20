Suspect held on $50,000 bond in knife assault

Feb. 19—A motel owner told investigators a man brandished a knife in a menacing manner after being told he would have to pay for a room or was welcome to sleep in a car in the parking lot.

The incident occurred Thursday shortly after midnight at a motel in the 2200 block of Hwy. 127 S. No one was hurt in the incident and a woman present was not charged.

Arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault is James Lee Quarry, 51, Old Hwy. 70, who remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to the arrest record filed by Deputy Josh Alderman.

The man identified as the complainant in the report told responding Cumberland County sheriff's deputies he found a man and woman sleeping in their vehicle in the parking lot of his motel and approached the two, asking if they needed a room.

The woman replied the couple "had no money" and the motel owner told the couple he would not be able to rent a room to them without payment but they were welcomed to sleep in their car in the parking lot.

The motel owner returned to his room and was preparing to go to sleep when he heard a loud bang outside. He went outside to see if his vehicle had been hit and was confronted by a man who asked the motel owner why he "threatened his wife."

The motel owner explained what had been said, again stating the couple was welcomed to sleep in their vehicle in the parking lot.

The man identified as Quarry then allegedly displayed a large knife, the report said. The woman, when questioned, acknowledged the version of events relayed by the motel owner and pointed to the suspect when asked who had a knife.

Deputies then recovered a large knife from beneath the driver's seat and took Quarry into custody, taking him to the Justice Center for booking.

Quarry will make an appearance in General Sessions Court to answer to the charge.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com