Suspect held on 6 charges after carjacking and pursuit in Jackson County

The suspect in a carjacking Wednesday in Jackson County was identified Thursday and faces multiple charges after robbing an elderly couple, taking their SUV and running from deputies.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect as Nathan Thomas Cook, 32, of Hancock County.

He is being held in the Jackson County jail without bond.

He is charged with

Armed robbery

Armed carjacking

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of stolen property

Kidnapping

Fleeing arrest

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, Cook robbed an elderly couple around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at a church in St. Martin. He then fled in the victims’ dark blue SUV, which deputies found a short time later.

Deputies began pursuit of the vehicle and Cook, who pulled off the road into the front yard of a home on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer. That’s when shots were fired, the sheriff said in a press release.

Cook was taken into custody without incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will determine who fired the shots, Ezell said.

Justin Mitchell and Jesse Liberman contributed to this report.