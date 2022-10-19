Suspect held in assault case charged with theft

Oct. 19—A 33-year-old man already facing one count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court learned on the eve of his Oct. 13 arraignment of another pending felony charge.

Appearing before Judge Heidi Ulbricht, Ronald Eugene Donais pleaded not guilty to the assault charge last week. He had hoped to see his bail — currently set at $110,000 — reduced during a hearing immediately following his arraignment.

But then a pending felony theft charge in a separate case complicated matters. As did a breakdown in communication between Donais; his attorney, Nicholas Aemisegger; and Deputy County Attorney Stacy Boman.

Aemisegger told the court that he learned of the theft case the night prior and informed Boman he planned to ask for a continuance, but failed to discuss it with his client. Donais, he said, wanted to move ahead with the bail modification hearing.

Aemisegger said he had witnesses available in the courtroom for the hearing.

Boman, though, argued that the request for a hearing came too late. She already had released her witnesses, the victim among them. The victim wants to testify, she said.

"We've tried to reach the victim, but we've been unsuccessful," she said.

Her argument found favor with Ulbricht, who opted to continue the bond hearing until Donais' Nov. 3 arraignment on the theft charge.

Aemisegger unsuccessfully asked her to reconsider, arguing that Donais helps raise a disabled child.

"There is a sense of urgency with this one," he said.

Donais, too, asked to address the court, which Ulbricht nixed.

"You've got an attorney," she said. "Why don't you go through Mr. Aemisegger."

Donais picked up the assault with a weapon charge after authorities responded to a disturbance at a Wettington Drive home on Oct. 2. According to court documents, Donais' intervened in an already ongoing dispute and punched one of the individuals involved in the face. That man fetched a rifle in the hopes of scaring Donais off, court documents said.

Instead, Donais allegedly chased and beat the man, who later received medical care for his injuries.

The theft charge harkens back to the reported disappearance of money from a Kalispell gas station on Aug. 10. According to court documents, gas station management accused Donais, then an employee, of stealing cash from the business.

They offered Kalispell Police officers surveillance footage allegedly showing Donais pocketing money from the register. According to court documents, he made off with more than $3,000 in cash.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Theft carries a maximum punishment of 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.