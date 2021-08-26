Suspect held after report of shots fired, manhunt near N.M. 14

Aug. 25—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies detained a man Wednesday following a report of shots fired and an hourslong search of a neighborhood off N.M. 14, between the city of Santa Fe and the village of Cerrillos, by the agency's SWAT team, New Mexico State Police officers and a state police helicopter crew.

No charges had been filed by late Wednesday against Zachery Robert Clough, 35, who was taken into custody for questioning, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said.

Deputies had responded to a report of shots fired around 8:40 a.m. at a home on Arroyo Coyote Road, prompting the search for a suspect until 2 p.m., according to a news release.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing the state police tactical team and helicopter, which was circling the area near Arroyo Coyote Road and Shilo Road.

Ríos said he was unable to comment on whether Clough had been hiding from deputies, specifically where he was found or whether he had a weapon.

No injuries were reported in the operation, though an ambulance was waiting at a law enforcement staging area during the search. The investigation is still active, according to the news release.