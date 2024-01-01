Suspect who held up Round Rock business at-large: RRPD

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are asking the public's help identifying the suspect who held up a local business.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to the Mi Pueblito check cashing place on East Palm Valley Boulevard near North Georgetown Street.

Officers say a Spanish-speaking man entered the business with a gun and demanded money.

He fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash in a black backpack with red stripes.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Round Rock police.