Suspect held in shooting near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A suspect was in custody after shots were fired near the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, prompting the university to go on lockdown.

The campus newspaper reported one person was injured but did not give details.

Just before 2:30 p.m. EDT, the university issued an alert advising people to remain "sheltered in place." Less than an hour later, WRAL reported one person was in custody as authorities continued to advise students to stay inside their classrooms.

Calling the situation "tragic," Gov. Roy Cooper said he was monitoring the event.

"My office in in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC-Chapel Hill who are taking precautions to protect campus safety following today's shooting," Cooper said Monday in a message on X, the social-media platform previously known as Twitter.

"This is a tragic way to start a new semester, and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community," he said.

The school's student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, reported that all classes had been canceled for the rest of the day.