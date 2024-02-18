Suspect held under no bond in shooting that killed 1, injured 3

A suspect has been charged with homicide in a Sunday morning shooting that killed a Montgomery man and injured three others.

Montgomery police identified Robkywel Prevo, 29, of Montgomery as the suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody Sunday, and has been charged with capital murder, MPD said

According to MPD, at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, MPD and Fire Medics responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of McGehee Road. An adult male shooting victim, identified by MPD as 34-year-old Marcus Henderson, died at the scene.

Three other unidentified adult victims, a man and two women, also suffered gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, MPD said. The three were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Police said Prevo is being held under no bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The homicide case remains under investigation, an MPD spokesman said.

