Suspect held without bail in crazed knife attack that left NYC juice shop worker badly injured

The vengeful customer who brutally knifed a Manhattan juice shop worker — who gave her a free drink after she didn’t have enough money to pay — was ordered held without bail at her arraignment on Thursday.

Chala Jamison was hit with a string of charges for the April 12 knife attack.

Those included one count of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree and two counts of criminal trespass in the second and third degrees.

Victim Luis Morocho, along with family members and reps from the United Bodegas of America, called on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to push for no bail for 23-year-old Jamison on Wednesday ahead of her arraignment.

The group’s wish was fulfilled Thursday when Assistant District Attorney Zachary Kaplan asked the judge to remand Jamison because of the brutality of the attack and the fact she fled from cops when they tried to arrest her. The judge granted Kaplan’s request.

When Jamison came in to the shop on Third Avenue near E. 61st St. last week and couldn’t come up with more than $4 for her $12 drink, Juice Island worker Luis Morocho let her have it for free — but not before she argued with him and threatened to come back and kill him over the clash.

Morocho, 39, called police, but there was little cops could do over a threat.

Less than three hours later, Jamison came back to carry out the threat. Using a knife she grabbed from behind the store counter, she stabbed Morocho in the head, neck, back and hands.

“He had to go to the hospital and get 18 stitches in his head and she cut the nerves in his arm,” Morocho’s co-worker Marina Fabela previously said.

The victim was scheduled to get an operation on his arm on Thursday, according to his brother.

Following the attack, investigators were quickly on to Jamison, who lives on E. 56th St., several blocks away from the Upper East Side juice shop.

The night of the slashing, responding officers found a single acrylic or press-on nail on the ground next to a pool of blood, according to the criminal complaint.

Five days later, when members of the NYPD warrant squad knocked on Jamison’s door, they heard movement but no one opened the door.

In a hopeless attempt to evade arrest, Jamison scurried down the fire escape of her building and climbed onto the fire escape of an adjoining building, where she tried to get into an apartment.

One resident who was watching the bizarre scene said Jamison told the resident not to call police, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers ultimately caught up with her on the fire escape and arrested her, court records show.

Police also recovered a green bag on the fire escape. It contained a blonde-and-black wig, purse and the black-and-white shoes she was wearing at the time of the crazed attack.

Also inside the bag were several acrylic nails resembling the one cops found at the crime scene. Witnesses told police she was carrying the green bag as she attempted to flee.

“Our Constitution bestows upon every individual accused of a crime with the absolute right to be considered innocent until they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Jamison’s lawyer Patricia Wright said when asked for comment.

Jamison was set to return to court Friday.