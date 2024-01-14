Suspect held without bond in 86-year-old Montgomery man's death

A suspect accused of killing an elderly Montgomery man is being held without bond.

Montgomery police announced that Anthony Tallie, 45, of Montgomery had been taken into custody Saturday in connection with the shooting death of William Strane, 86, according to Capt. Raymond D. Carson, spokesman for the Montgomery Police Department.

Tallie is charged with murder and felony attempting to elude. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Jan. 9, police and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Locust Street, where Strane was found with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

No other information was available from police, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

