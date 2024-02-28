Suspect who hid in sewer drain is arrested near Worcester school

A man who was wanted for an alleged domestic incident Wednesday morning was taken into police custody in the vicinity of the Worcester Arts Magnet School after trying to escape in a sewer drain underneath Erie Avenue at the intersection of Country Club Boulevard.

WORCESTER ― A man who was wanted for an alleged domestic incident that took place Wednesday morning in Great Brook Valley was taken into police custody in the vicinity of the Worcester Arts Magnet School after the man tried to escape in a sewer drain underneath Erie Avenue at the intersection of Country Club Boulevard.

The search for the suspect began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A dozen officers were at the scene. Shortly before 9 a.m., the man was in custody and cuffs underneath a tree overlooking the school’s parking lot.

The suspect and several officers were very wet from being in the sewer drain, according to police.

The suspect was taken by ambulance, because he was “shivering,” to a nearby hospital, led by a police escort.

Due to the incident stemming from a domestic situation, police would not share additional information.

The school was placed into "secure mode," with the doors locked and no one allowed to enter or exit the building, according to a School Department spokesperson. Parents were notified shortly after the suspect was apprehended.

