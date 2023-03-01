Suspect hiding in tub calls 911, directs deputies to neighbor’s home, Florida cops say

A man hiding from law enforcement in his bathtub in Florida tried a novel approach to avoiding capture — he called 911 and directed deputies to a neighbor’s home, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says.

When that didn’t work, the 38-year-old called again, this time reporting his mom needed emergency medical care.

But that didn’t work either — because she was talking to deputies when he called, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

“At no time did she advise she was having a medical emergency,” the sheriff’s office noted.

The strange series of events happened around 1 a.m. in a Lakeland neighborhood, as deputies were searching for a man accused of smashing the windows of a neighbor’s car, officials said.

He also threatened to “hang” the family, one by one, the sheriff’s office said.

“When deputies arrived on scene, (the suspect) was advised that a warrant for his arrest was obtained and that he needed to exit the residence and surrender,” a deputy reported in the affidavit.

“(He) refused to do so and barricaded himself in his residence. While on scene, I was advised by dispatch that (he) called 911 twice. In his first call, he advised the residents of (a nearby home) needed assistance, despite law enforcement being at that location at the time of the call. In his second call, (he) advised his mother needed EMS. At the time of this call, law enforcement was at his mother’s house and she was in active conversation with law enforcement.”

The suspect eventually cut off communication and instructed deputies to “do what y’all have to do,” officials said.

They responded with a “chemical agent,” began searching the home and found their suspect hiding in a bathtub, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking; felony criminal mischief; violation of probation; misuse of 911 (two counts) and resisting arrest, officials said.

Lakeland is about 35 miles east of Tampa.

3 dogs attack and kill someone walking in dark through Florida neighborhood, cops say

Defiant 67-year-old woman kills 64-year-old home intruder at 3 a.m., Florida cops say

Motorcyclist head-butts car and shoots at it in a fit of road rage, Florida cops say