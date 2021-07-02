UPDATE: Suspect in high-speed bike pursuit identified

Jul. 2—A suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement agencies, including the Parker County Sheriff's Office, on a pursuit that ended with the suspect barricading himself in Tarrant County.

Scott Eric Ford, 35, of Fort Worth, was arrested without incident and booked into the Parker County Jail, charged with the felony offense of evading detention. His bond was set at $20,000.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident began in the 500 block of E. State Highway 199 in Springtown shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, as deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a sports bike without a license plate. Ford refused to pull over and led officers on a high-speed pursuit into Tarrant County, with a female passenger on the back of the bike.

At one point during the pursuit, Ford dropped off the female passenger, who was detained at a gas station in the Lake Worth area. Ford suspect then barricaded himself inside a home in the 5000 block of Volder Drive in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Special Weapons and Tactical Team arrived at the scene to assist. Several individuals then exited the home without injury.

Parker County Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team also arrived on scene. Fort Worth SWAT determined they would not force entry into the home due to reports from the individuals who exited the home that Ford was unarmed. FAST members then entered the home and located the suspect hiding under a bed.

Authier said he is pleased that an arrest was made without incident and that no injuries were reported, and thanked Azle, Lake Worth and Fort Worth police who assisted the PCSO.