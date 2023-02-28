Suspect in high-speed chase enters not guilty plea

Feb. 28—The local man arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase through downtown Kalispell on Feb. 4 is out of custody after posting a $10,000 bond.

Bryan Patrick Doyle, 40, of Kalispell pleaded not guilty to felony criminal endangerment and assault on a peace officer as well as misdemeanor driving under the influence, second offense, at his Feb. 23 arraignment in Flathead County District Court. Following a subsequent modification hearing, Judge Heidi Ulbricht lowered bail from $100,000 to $10,000.

Doyle secured a commercial bond for the amount that same day and was released from county jail on Feb. 24, according to detention center records.

Authorities announced Doyle's arrest in a press release following a chase that began on the north end of the city about 8:30 p.m. The pursuit led Montana Highway Patrol troopers, Kalispell Police officers and Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies through the city's downtown and onto Montana 35.

Officials said law enforcement personnel disabled the vehicle east of Kalispell. They found Doyle allegedly inside and took him to the county jail, authorities said.

According to court documents filed in the following days, the chase, which began after an alleged hit-and-run on U.S. 93 in Kalispell, reached speeds of 75 mph. Troopers pursuing Doyle recalled his vehicle narrowly missing pedestrians and avoiding several head on collisions with other motorists, court documents said.

The documents also detail the final moments of the chase. Seeing Doyle allegedly heading toward a packed campground on Montana 35, a trooper situated his vehicle in front of Doyle's red pickup and tried to slow it down.

Doyle rammed the trooper's cruiser, court documents said, causing extensive damage. After the collision, Doyle sped up, slamming into the driver side door of the trooper's vehicle, according to court documents.

The impact left the trooper with injuries, court documents said.

Doyle allegedly hopped out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Law enforcement detained him at gunpoint, court documents said.

Authorities described Doyle in court documents as unsteady, emitting the odor of alcoholic beverages, and displaying watery and bloodshot eyes. He also slurred his speech and threw up on himself, court documents said.

Investigators secured a warrant for a blood draw after taking Doyle to a local hospital.

Under the conditions of his release, Doyle must reside at a Kalispell home and wear a monitoring device. He is barred from consuming alcohol or marijuana and cannot enter bars, taverns or casinos.

An omnibus hearing in the case is scheduled for April 26 with a pretrial conference to occur the same day. A status hearing is set for June 9.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.