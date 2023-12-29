Suspect in high-speed chase facing felony charge

Dec. 29—Prosecutors have brought a Fortine man up on a felony charge after he allegedly led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along U.S. 2 earlier this month.

Robert Solomon Kowalski, 50, faces one count of criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court following his Dec. 22 arrest. He is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson on Jan. 4 for his arraignment.

The pursuit began after a trooper tried to pull over a Dodge pickup truck near the intersection of Reserve Drive and U.S. 2 about 7:31 p.m., according to court documents. The motorist, later identified as Kowalski, pulled into a gas station, circled the pumps and then headed back out onto the highway before accelerating, court documents said.

Troopers alleged that Kowalski hit speeds of 105 mph as he fled.

During the subsequent chase, Kowalski allegedly forced other vehicles off the road and blew through a red light at the intersection of U.S. 2 and Montana 40. There, Kowalski turned toward Columbia Falls, court documents said, nearly striking a motorist that had pulled off to the side of the road.

Columbia Falls Police officers ultimately stopped Kowalski's pickup, deploying spike strips near the intersection of U.S. 2 and Hilltop Road that left the vehicle's tires deflated, court documents said.

After pulling into a driveway, Kowalski allegedly ignored orders to exit the vehicle. Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies removed him using a combination of less lethal munitions, projectile irritants and a dog, court documents said.

Kowalski remains in the county jail with bail set at $50,000.

Criminal endangerment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.