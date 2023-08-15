Suspect in high-speed chase sentenced to prison

Aug. 15—A 33-year-old arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase between Kalispell and Dayton in December has received a three-year sentence in Montana State Prison.

Judge Robert Allison handed the sentence down to Sean James Edwards in Flathead County District Court on June 8. Initially pleading not guilty to a single count of criminal endangerment, Edwards changed his plea after reaching a deal with prosecutors in April.

Allison, who gave Edwards credit for 187 days of time served, ordered that it run consecutive to Edwards' other sentences. At the time of his arrest, Edwards was out on parole on three prior felony convictions.

The wintery chase began after Kalispell Police officers spotted Edwards driving a reportedly stolen vehicle linked to a Dec. 2 robbery, officials said at the time. When officers tried to pull him over at the corner of Seventh Avenue West North and West Idaho Street, Edwards allegedly fled.

Police reported giving chase on icy, snow-covered roads while Edwards allegedly sped through stop signs and traffic signals while dodging parked cars and forcing other motorists off of the roads. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit as it entered U.S. 93, the fleeing vehicle headed southbound.

Authorities stopped the vehicle after deputies with both Flathead and Lake counties deployed spike strips. The vehicle came to a stop near Dayton, court documents said.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors opted against pursuing a persistent felony offender designation for Edwards. He pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment April 17.

