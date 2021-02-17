Suspect in high speed pursuit arrested for DUI, felony evading

Feb. 17—A pursuit of an East Linda man allegedly evading law enforcement ended in Marysville when the suspect's vehicle hit a curb near 12th Street and came to a stop.

Wayne Day, 69, was arrested for driving under the influence and felony evading, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office public information officer Leslie Williams.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Monday in the Edgewater subdivision on Stonehaven Drive, Linda. A resident reported that a man in a vehicle was in the resident's driveway revving his engine and pulling in and out and the caller did not know the man. When deputies arrived, the man later identified as Day, left at a high rate of speed and did not yield to law enforcement. Day weaved in and out of his lane and ran stop signs at speeds up to 90 miles per hour, according to Williams.

Day left the Edgewater subdivision and headed north on Griffith Avenue. He then headed west on North Beale Road to Hammonton Smartsville Road and took Simpson Lane to Marysville. The Marysville Police Department deployed spike strips at 10th Street and Ramirez Street, which disabled some of the vehicle's tires. Day continued into the city and north on B Street where he ended up hitting the curb near 12th Street ending the pursuit.

Day was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.