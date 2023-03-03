Suspect in Hillsborough slaying of woman ID’d, man known as ‘Ya Dig,’ deputies say

Hillsborough deputies are asking the public for help locating a man suspected of killing a woman in the University area last month.

In a news release Friday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office named Keonte Henley, 27, as a suspect in the Feb. 21 slaying, which took place in the 1200 block of East 139th Street around 1 a.m.

Deputies say that Henley, who also goes by “Ya Dig” or “Dig,” may have shaved his hair or otherwise changed his appearance.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Henley’s arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges of manslaughter with a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If someone spots Henley, deputies say they should keep their distance because he “is considered to be armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who knows where he might be or has information about the slaying to share is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).