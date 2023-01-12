Suspect in Hilmar double homicide arrested in Sacramento

The suspect in a double homicide committed Tuesday evening in Hilmar has been arrested in Sacramento County, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday morning.

Sacramento deputies arrested 40-year-old Victor Bazan on Wednesday night, according to the Merced Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook, which added, “We are extremely grateful to allied agencies, media outlets, and the general public who helped us locate this suspect.”

It said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

A search of the Sacramento County jail inmate log showed Victor Montalbo Bazan was booked at 1:04 a.m. Thursday and was being held without bail on a murder charge.

Merced deputies responded to a call Tuesday night from the 19000 block of American Avenue, where they found two adult victims. A sheriff’s news release Wednesday said investigators believe Bazan is a relative of one of the victims. The names of those killed have not been released.

Bazan reportedly is a transient who frequently resides in the Modesto, Ceres, and Turlock areas.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 209-651-2852. Tips are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

The killings are the first reported homicides in Merced County this year.