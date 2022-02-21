Suspect in hit-and-run death of WRAL editor appears in NC court after Georgia arrest

The man accused of killing a WRAL-TV editor and researcher last month confessed to his role in the fatal hit-and-run, a Wake County prosecutor said Monday.

Aldair Leon-Olluas is accused of striking 63-year-old Erin Simanskis, who worked at WRAL, and another driver with a van on the night of Jan. 21 on Western Boulevard, then fleeing the scene.

He made his first court appearance in Raleigh Monday, after being extradited from Georgia where was arrested earlier this month.

The prosecutor said Monday that Leon-Olluas previously had been “removed from this country” twice before returning in summer 2020.

Simanskis and the other driver were exchanging information on Western Boulevard after they got into a fender-bender during a snowstorm, The News & Observer previously reported.

Leon-Olluas struck both of them, and Simanskis later died from her injuries.

The prosecutor said Monday that the other driver’s foot was almost severed when he was hit, and he suffered damage to his heart valves. The driver is still seeking medical treatment for their injuries, a prosecutor said Monday.

Wake County District Court Judge Margaret Eagles said Monday that Leon-Olluas faces charges including:

▪ Felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death (one count)

▪ Felony hit-and-run causing injury (one count)

▪ Failure to reduce speed (two counts)

▪ Hit-and-run failure to stop, causing property damage (two counts)

▪ Driving with no operator’s license (one count)

▪ Possession of an open container in the passenger area (one count)

After fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run, Raleigh police searched for weeks to find Leon-Olluas. He was eventually detained as a fugitive in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Service earlier this month, The N&O reported.

Citing that Leon-Olluas had previously fled from the scene of what the prosecution described as “a crime of absolute depravity,” a prosecutor requested in court Monday that the conditions of Olluas’ release remain in place. Those include a $1 million secured bond, as well as electronic monitoring and alcohol monitoring.

Eagles granted the prosecution’s request.

Using a Spanish language interpreter, Olluas told the judge that he did not have an attorney and would need one appointed to him.

Leon-Olluas is next set to appear in court on March 14 at 9 a.m.