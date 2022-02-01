Suspect in hit-and-run that killed boy turns himself in

Jan. 31—When Deepshikha Chowdhury's husband called her twice in a row — missing her the first time because she was with a patient — she knew something had happened.

When she answered all he said was "the guy has been caught," the physician recounted.

Sergio Almanza, who police suspect ran a red light and crashed into the couple's 7-year-old boy, killing him a couple of weeks before Christmas, had been a wanted man since Dec. 16.

On Monday, authorities say, the 27-year-old turned himself in. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and tampering with evidence.

Chowdhury said the U.S. Marshals told her he surrendered himself at the border with Mexico and was in Las Cruces, waiting to be brought to Albuquerque.

Police say Almanza was drinking at El Sinaloense Mariscos and Grill in Nob Hill the night of Dec. 12 before he got into his 2018 Can Am off-road vehicle and sped west on Central.

At Central and Tingley, police say, Almanza ran a red light, striking Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father as they crossed the street in the crosswalk. The two were leaving the ABQ BioPark and walking back to the family's parked car with Pronoy's 4-year-old brother and mother.

Pronoy died at the scene. His father was injured.

Investigators released photographs of the vehicle from nearby surveillance cameras and tips poured in. Soon officers found the vehicle in the backyard of a house on 65th, and the homeowner said Almanza had asked him if he could keep it there overnight because "something bad happened," according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

But by the time officers went to Almanza's home in Belen four days after the crash to arrest him, he had fled.

In the following weeks the Crime Stoppers reward for information on Almanza's whereabouts climbed to $10,830. And Almanza's case was turned over to the United States Marshals Service.

Police Chief Harold Medina released a video message urging him to surrender. And the Albuquerque Police Department announced it would crack down on off road vehicles and issue hefty fines. APD spokespersons did not answer questions Monday evening on how many had been cited.

Chowdhury and her husband, Aditya Bhattacharya, tried to put on a brave face for their two youngest children, but the past month and a half has been incredibly hard, she said. She said she checked local news every night to see if there were any updates.

"I'm completely shattered and completely broken inside," Chowdhury said. "I feel depressed. I feel — as I mentioned before — I feel guilty that I'm alive."

On Monday authorities announced Almanza had turned himself in to the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force.

"Taking this defendant into custody is a testament to great teamwork with all our partners and our hope is that it will give the victim's family a sense of peace," said Sonya Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. "Sadly, nothing will ever bring their son back, but our hope is that they will find some comfort."

Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Medina lauded the arrest and the teamwork between agencies working the case.

"No one should have to bear the pain that the Bhattacharya family lives with every day. They lost their 7-year-old boy to (a) reckless driver, someone acting with no regard for human life," Keller said. "The cost of this willful disregard for the laws of our roads is immeasurable, and APD's relentless pursuit of the offender has led us to a place where we can seek justice for Pronoy's death."

Chowdhury said she is happy the arrest happened relatively quickly and she feels very grateful to the U.S. Marshals and to APD.

"We've had our doubts and our questions and we may have harassed them but it was all coming from two very broken hearts," she said. "We're really, really thankful for everything they've done for us."

