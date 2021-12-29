Suspect in hit-and-run that killed Broward kids has history of driving without a license

In his nine years as an adult, the Wilton Manors man accused of killing two kids and putting four others in the hospital has racked up $1,193.22 in driving fines; $1,551.94 in criminal fines; has had two women file restraining orders against him; and is on probation from drug, theft and fraud charges.

Sean Greer, 27, lives about 180 yards by car from where a hit-and-run driver killed 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Kylie Jones at 2417 NW Ninth Ave. Monday. The driver also hospitalized Johnathan Carter, 10; Audre Fleming Jr., 2; Draya Fleming, 9; and Laziyah Stokes, 9, after recklessly trying to pass a Broward County Transit bus.

Greer is charged with two counts of failing to stop after an accident involving death; two counts of failing to stop after an accident involving serious injury; two counts of failing to stop after an accident involving a non-serious injury; four counts of driving on a suspended license during an incident involving death or serious injury; driving on a suspended license, second offense; and tampering with physical evidence.

Until Greer’s latest legal situation resolves itself, he’ll live in Broward County jail. He was denied bond Wednesday during a hearing that featured Greer overturning a lectern.

“He has anger issues,” a woman wrote in her 2017 petition for a restraining order against Greer. “This is an unsafe environment for my kids and myself! I’ve tried to break up with him multiple times, he won’t leave!”

That restraining order lasted 12 days. It was dismissed when the woman didn’t show up for a hearing. The previous domestic violence restraining order against Greer, filed by a different woman, lasted 11 days in 2014.

Greer is on probation until Nov. 21, 2022. He stole a PlayStation 4 video game console from an Oakland Park home in September 2018 and pawned it. After an eyewitness identified Greer as the thief, charges of burglary, trafficking in stolen property and lying to a pawnbroker were lumped with felony marijuana possession and controlled substance possession from 2017.

Convictions on the five charges added up to three years’ probation.

Sean Greer’s photo from 2019 as he went on probation for felony drug possession, trafficking in stolen property and burglary.

Money instead of time

Other than a traffic conviction for operating a vehicle with improper equipment (two days in county jail, time served), Greer’s previous traffic and criminal convictions resulted in fines. Most of them remain unpaid.

He still owes Broward County after driving without a license and resisting arrest without violence in August 2012 (paid $100, owes $343) and driving on a suspended license in May 2015 (paid $87, owes $343). He paid Broward $116.77 for failing to obey a traffic signal in May 2016 and Palm Beach County got $180.70 for a seat belt violation in 2020.

On the criminal side, he owes $326 from a petit theft conviction in 2013; $456.19 after a 2013 trespassing; $293 after resisting arrest without violence and misdemeanor weed possession in June 2016. Greer did pay $166.25 after getting busted in 2018 trying to ride Tri-Rail without paying.

Greer was on probation for burglarizing a home in Oakland Park in September 2018, stealing a PlayStation 4, among other items. Greer pawned the video-game console and an eyewitness identified him as being at the crime scene, court records show.

