Suspect hit with weapons charges in connection with fatal shooting of Brooklyn man just before his 19th birthday

Police arrested a man on weapons charges in connection with the shooting death of a Fort Greene youth just hours short of his 19th birthday.

Kenyon Huggins, 22, was hit with criminal possession of a Mossberg MC1 automatic pistol that investigators have traced back to the murder of Rmeek Lucas outside NYCHA’s Ingersoll Houses near Myrtle Ave. and St. Edwards St. around 11 p.m. last Friday, according to the NYPD.

Lucas was hit multiple times in the chest and right leg, cops said.

EMS rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Lucas had no criminal record. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was targeted, police sources with knowledge of the case said.

Huggins was also charged on April 21 with obstruction of government administration and resisting arrest, according to court records. He has not been charged with Lucas’ death.

His Legal Aid lawyer, Sarah Kaufman, did not respond to calls for comment.