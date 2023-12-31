Suspect hits man in head with hammer: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly hit another man in the head with a hammer, leaving him in critical condition Saturday night.

According to reports, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 2900 block of South Perkins Road in Parkway Village.

Memphis Police say a man who had been struck in the head with a hammer was located on the scene. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information suggests the victim and suspect know one another, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

