Suspect hits speeds of 130 mph during police pursuit in Southern California

A 41-year-old man from Barstow was arrested last week after leading deputies in a dangerous pursuit that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour, authorities announced.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 just after 9 p.m. when deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department located a black 2016 BMW 428 that had been reported stolen out of Barstow, according to a SBSD new release.

The suspect, identified as Michael Grayson, was spotted behind the wheel of the stolen BMW at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Village Drive in Victorville.

When deputies attempted to pull the 41-year-old over, he took off at a high-rate of speed, disregarding public safety several times during the six-mile chase.

“During the pursuit, Grayson reached speeds of over 130 miles per hour, failed to stop at red lights and stop signs, and drove recklessly, swerving in front of vehicles,” officials stated in the release.

Authorities were able to take the suspect into custody after the vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Victorville Quarry Road and Quarry Road.

Vigil held for young victims of Rebecca Grossman in deadly 2020 crash

The 41-year-old was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, probation violation and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact SBSD’s Victorville Police Station at 760-241-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous call leave tips at the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.