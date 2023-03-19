Suspect in home invasion burglary in the Town of Niagara charged with having drugs in jail and fighting with corrections officers

Mar. 19—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, facing weapons and burglary charges after a botched break-in and shooting at a Town of Niagara apartment complex, now faces new charges stemming from an incident at the Niagara County Jail.

Cornelius Redden III, 28, has been charged with one count of first-degree promoting prison contraband and one count of second-degree harassment. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Town of Lockport Court.

Investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Redden, who was already incarcerated on prior criminal charges, was found in possession of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. After the discovery of the drugs, Redden reportedly fought with correctional officers and punched an officer during the fight.

Redden has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree burglary in connection with a botched home invasion style burglary and shooting that led to the three-hour lockdown of a Town of Niagara apartment complex and a nearby neighborhood on Jan. 18.

Two other Falls men are also charged in that case, and one of those suspects has been charged in an attempted murder case in Niagara Falls as well.

Redden has pleaded not guilty to the weapons and burglary charges and is currently held without bail.

Charles Richardson, 24, of the Falls, faces counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon as a result of the Town of Niagara incident.

Kalique Miller, 18, of the Falls, like Redden, faces single counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree burglary tied to the Jan. 18 incident. Miller has also charged and arraigned on a Niagara Falls Police warrant for second-degree harassment and a Niagara County grand jury indictment that charges him with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Nov. 10 shooting of a young woman in the Falls.

Richardson and Miller have each pleaded not guilty to all the charges they face and have each been ordered held without bail.