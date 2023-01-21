Suspect in home invasion robbery waives hearing

Jan. 20—A defendant in a Joplin home invasion robbery case has been ordered to stand trial on five felony counts and a misdemeanor charge in connection with the crime.

Ricky D. Cook, 34, of Webb City, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing and resisting arrest. He also faces a misdemeanor count of assault.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set a hearing Feb. 27 for Cook's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court.

Cook is accused of unlawfully entering the home of Michael Kirby on Oct. 10 on South Wall Avenue armed with a handgun and making threats to shoot Kirby if he did not comply with his demands. He purportedly left the address with money, personal checks and clothing belonging to the victim.

Later the same day, a Joplin police officer spotted a motorcyclist wearing clothing and a helmet matching that of the robbery suspect and attempted to pull him over. A high-speed pursuit ensued that ended near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Black Cat Road when the motorcycle broke down, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The suspect, subsequently identified as Cook, attempted to run but was caught and placed under arrest. The affidavit states that he was in possession of a coat that had been taken from Kirby.

Cook had two felony cases filed in 2020 still pending in the trial division of the court at the time of the home-invasion robbery. They involve charges of vehicle tampering, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He also had been charged with robbery and vehicle tampering in 2021, but those charges were dismissed when the victims stopped cooperating with prosecution of the case.

