Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

Authorities arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to a home invasion robbery in October, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Oct. 13, two masked men zip-tied the hands of a Tarrant County family after breaking into the home at about 11:15 p.m. near Rendon and Mansfield. The men pointed guns at the family and demanded money. The father and son managed to break free and fought back against the intruders, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the men shot the son in the abdomen and right arm. The father shot back at the men, who ran away from the home in the 5300 block of Hidden Valley Court in unincorporated Tarrant County. The men had stolen firearms, a watch and two wallets, the sheriff’s office said.

The son was later released from the hospital.

On Monday, nine months after the robbery, Jason V. Brown was arrested. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations coordinated to arrest Brown. He has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.