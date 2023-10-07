Suspect in homicide could face 50 years to life

Oct. 7—A man suspected of murder in a Downtown Lodi shooting faces 50 years to life in prison, officials announced Thursday evening.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney announced that 39-year-old Scott Sherman was officially charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 3 shooting death of Felix Makinano.

Sherman was booked into San Joaquin County Jail just after 3 p.m. Thursday. He is being held without bail, and is also charged with using a firearm to cause great bodily injury, according to his booking information.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of shots being fired on the 00 block of South School Street.

Upon arrival, they found 53-year-old Makinano on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed, but Makinano succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.

Investigators obtained information that led them to a residence on the block, and eventually arrested Sherman about two hours later.

Sherman is a Stockton-based Realtor with eXp Realty who attended Bear Creek High School, San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento State.

According to his Facebook page, Makinano was a truck driver originally from Pittsburg.

Investigators said it was unclear whether Sherman and Makinano knew each other, but it appeared some sort of argument or altercation occurred before the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been created by Makinano's brother, who is hoping to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses. As of Friday, $500 had been raised.

Anthony Makinano said his brother left behind an 11-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter. To view the GoFundMe, or to donate, visit www.tinyurl.com/FMakinano.

An arraignment date for Sherman had not been set by Friday.