Suspect in homicide turns himself in, Casselberry Police say

The 22-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his aunt’s boyfriend inside an apartment at Casselberry has turned himself in, police said.

Joel Ferrer turned himself in at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility Saturday morning, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Officers said Ferrer shot David Jackson, 41, during a heated argument inside an apartment at Goldelm at Regency Oaks Apartments off East Semoran Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Ferrer flew the scene by the time officers arrived at the apartment complex.

The Casselberry Police Department released a statement on Friday warning that Ferrer was to be considered armed and dangerous, issuing a warrant for second-degree murder.

According to a news release, Ferrer turned himself in with his lawyer’s support.

