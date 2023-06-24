Suspect in hospital after early-morning police shooting near downtown Boise bars

A suspect is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning police shooting in downtown Boise.

After 2 a.m. Saturday, Boise Police officers approached a “suspicious vehicle” with people inside it as part of an investigation, according to a news release. The vehicle was near Fifth and Main streets, which is feet from the city’s late-night bars.

After officers “attempted to make contact” with the occupants, one person “fled on foot toward Idaho Street holding a firearm,” according to the release.

“Officers chased the suspect and gave commands for the suspect to stop, which were disregarded,” according to the release. “One BPD officer fired his duty weapon. The suspect was struck and injured. A firearm was recovered next to the suspect.”

Police administered medical care after the shooting, according to the release, and Ada County Paramedics later took the suspect with life-threatening injuries to a hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to the release. The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave, per standard practice.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has begun a Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting, according to the release.