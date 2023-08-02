Suspect hospitalized and another in custody after officer involved shooting in north Phoenix

On Tuesday afternoon, a suspect was hospitalized after a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix. A second suspect is also in custody, police say.

According to a tweet from the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the neighborhood of 35th Avenue and Bell Road. One suspect involved is being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and a second suspect is currently in police custody. No officers have been injured. pic.twitter.com/6zR9hXCbqP — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 1, 2023

Police also say that no officers were injured in this incident.

This is a developing story.

