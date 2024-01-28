Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Phoenix police officers

The Phoenix Police Department was investigating a shooting involving officers that took place near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday afternoon.

A suspect was shot by officers and taken to a hospital for medical care, Phoenix police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at about 4:30 p.m.

Police added that Indian School Road was closed between 19th and 23rd avenues for the investigation.

